Gold price rises to new historic high

22 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning, gold futures for June 2025 have climbed to a new historic high of $3,500 per troy ounce on COMEX, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

As of 6:30 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 a.m. GMT), the gold price rose as high as 4.59% to $3,500.1 an ounce. By 6:35 a.m. Moscow time, the precious metal pared gains to trade at $3,495.6 per ounce (up 4.56%).

As of 13:00 Moscow time, the gold price was $3,467.4 an ounce.

Earlier in Monday's trading in New York, gold futures rose above $3,450 an ounce, the previous all-time high. Today's advance put gold's price up nearly 30% since the start of the year.