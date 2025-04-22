Kremlin to report on Witkoff's visit to Russia - Peskov

22 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin will inform about the visit of US leader’s special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia when it takes place, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As usual, we will inform you when such a visit takes place," Peskov said.

Witkoff has already visited Russia three times this year. He last visited Russia on April 11. The special envoy met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. They spoke for more than four hours, mostly discussing the Ukrainian settlement.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Witkoff may once again visit Russia for talks after this week’s negotiations with Ukrainian authorities in the UK.