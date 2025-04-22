Ilham Aliyev arrives in China on state visit

22 Apr. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev has arrived in China on a state visit.

It is noted that the President and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport by Liu Wei, China's Minister of Transport, along with other officials.

In addition to this, an honor guard was lined up at the international airport to greet the President of Azerbaijan, the press service added.

It should be added that Ilham Aliyev will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit.