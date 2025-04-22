Witkoff to arrive in Moscow by the end of the week

22 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff will arrive in Moscow soon, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Journalists asked him if Witkoff would come to the Russian capital this week. The politician answered in the affirmative.

"Yes",

Yuri Ushakov said.

Let us remind you that Witkoff had previously stated that he had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin three times. The most recent conversation took place in St. Petersburg and lasted over four hours. According to Trump's Special Envoy, Yuri Ushakov and Putin's Special Representative, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev were also present.