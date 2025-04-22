22 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor stated that Moscow would not leave potential large-scale strikes on Iran unanswered.

"Iran is strategically vital to Russia. This is exactly why Russia will not stand by and do nothing if we unleash a massive attack on Iran.",

Douglas MacGregor said.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the strategic partnership agreement with Iran.

According to American media, Israel's military and political leadership called on the USA to strike Iran, but US President Donald Trump chose a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear weapons problem.