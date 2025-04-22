Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue on April 29

22 Apr. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of war crimes, will be reviewed by the court at the next hearing, which will be held in Baku on April 29.

It should be noted that on April 22, a hearing was held in the Baku Military Court on the case of Vardanyan, who is accused of violating the laws and customs of war, sponsoring terrorism and other crimes. In particular, he headed a community involved in particularly serious crimes.

During the hearing, the victims were questioned, and the forensic medical examination findings related to them were made public.