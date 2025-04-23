Azerbaijan invites Armenian athletes to CIS Games in Khankendi

23 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku has sent an invitation to Armenian athletes to take part in the III CIS Games, set to take place in Khankendi and a number of other cities in Azerbaijan, head of Security and Operations at the Baku City Circuit Operations Company said.

"In accordance with the rules of every international event, there are countries that are invited. We send our invitations to the countries," Aygul Aghayeva said.

It was noted that Armenia has yet to provide information regarding its participation.

The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to run from September 28 to October 8 across several cities in Azerbaijan, including Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol and Khankandi.