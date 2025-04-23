Trump to reduce tariffs on Chinese goods

23 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said his country would reduce its customs tariffs on Chinese goods, but they will never be at zero at any case.

"145% is very high, and it won't be that high. It won't be anywhere near that high. It'll come down substantially, but it won't be zero," Trump said.

Last week, Trump said the current 145% duty may be reduced, and that it was very unlikely that they will be further increased.

On April 2, the US President announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories, but a week later suspended the individual import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. Meanwhile, he raised tariffs on Chinese products to 145%.