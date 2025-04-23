Pezeshkian: we want to accelerate rapprochement with Baku

23 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran wants to further increase cooperation with Azerbaijan, developing the potential between the two countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at today's coordination meeting on his upcoming visit to Baku.

"Considering the consultations carried out and the preparations made, it is hoped that this visit will strengthen relations and significantly simplify and accelerate cooperation between the state, private, and public sectors in the fields of economy, trade, culture, tourism and politics," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Azerbaijan will take place on April 28. The 120-member delegation will include representatives from the private sector, members of the Iran-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, and governors from four northwestern Iranian provinces.