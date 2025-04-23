Tariff wars undermine global economic order - Xi Jinping

23 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade conflicts undermine the multilateral trade system and the global economy, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at a meeting in Beijing with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Beijing on a state visit.

"Trade and tariff wars harm the legal rights and interests of all countries by undermining the multilateral trade system and destabilizing the global economic order," Xi Jinping said.

According to the head of state, China is ready to protect the world order based on the principles of the United Nations and international law jointly with Baku, as well as to defend its own legitimate interests and advocate for international justice.