Mahmoud Abbas calls on Hamas to release hostages and give up power in Gaza

The head of the PNA Mahmoud Abbas criticized Hamas, calling on the Palestinian movement to stop armed resistance and transform itself into a political party.

The Chairman of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas called on the Palestinian movement Hamas to release hostages, stop armed struggle, and give up power in Gaza, Israeli media reports.

"Give up the hostages! Hamas must stop controlling the Gaza Strip and hand over its weapons to the PNA representatives,”

– Mahmoud Abbas said.

The PNA leader called on Hamas to begin a dialogue with the PNA as a peaceful political force.