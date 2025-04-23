Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan recognized as best traditional sports organization in the world

23 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Experts of the ethnosport forum in Saint Petersburg highly appreciated the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan for its efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

The Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (EFAR) has been recognized as the best traditional sports organization in the world. The honorary title was awarded within the framework of the 7th International Ethnosport Forum in Saint Petersburg.

The federation received recognition for its contribution to the protection of national and spiritual heritage, as well as the popularization of traditional equestrian sports.