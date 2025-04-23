Araghchi to convey message from Iranian president to Chinese authorities

23 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

The head of Iran's Foreign Ministry has arrived in China on a visit. During the trip, he will convey a message from the President of the Islamic Republic to the Chinese leadership.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is going to convey a message from the President of the Islamic Republic to the leadership of China during his trip to the country, the Iranian media reports.

According to the Mehr news agency, the head of the Foreign Ministry highly appreciated China's support of Iran's civilian nuclear program and said that he will convey a message from Masoud Pezeshkian to the Chinese authorities.