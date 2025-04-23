23 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff may take place on Friday, the US media report. The White House previously announced that the meeting between Putin and Witkoff would take place this week.

The negotiations between US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin may take place on Friday, Axios writes, citing its own sources.

This evening it became known that the Gulfstream G650 aircraft with Witkoff on board presumably took off from Paris and is heading towards Russia as follows from data provided by the Flightradar tracking service.