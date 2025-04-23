23 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Gazprom is ready to discuss a possible restart of gas deliveries to Europe with the new owner of the gas transportation network, Dmitry Peskov said. According to him, this issue should not be politicized.

If the gas pipeline system through which gas flows from Russia to Europe becomes the property of the United States, then Gazprom may consider the possibility of starting deliveries to European consumers. The relevant statement was made by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov.

In an interview with Point, he explained that if the new owner is ready to conclude a contract with Gazprom, then the Russian Federation does not see any obstacles on its part. The Kremlin representative emphasized that the issue is purely commercial in nature, and Moscow has never entangled it with politics.