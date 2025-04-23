Azerbaijan supports Türkiye in connection with Istanbul earthquakes

23 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Sahiba Gafarova expressed concern about the earthquakes in Istanbul in a conversation with her Turkish counterpart. Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent words of support.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova held a telephone conversation with the head of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş.

She expressed concern about the earthquakes that occurred today in Istanbul. Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are always together.

The Turkish colleague, in turn, expressed gratitude for the attention and support. He also spoke about the measures that the country's authorities have taken to eliminate the consequences.

In addition, a telephone conversation took place today between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Vice President of the Republic Cevdet Yilmaz.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan also expressed concern about the tremors. He added that Azerbaijan is besides Türkiye at this difficult moment.