This year's ECO Summit to ne held in Khankendi

24 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi this year, Deputy Head of the Economic Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rovshan Mirzayev said at the "Azerbaijan and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO): Opportunities and Prospects" conference.

"The theme for this year's summit will focus on sustainable development and climate-resilient economic cooperation," Mirzayev said.

The 16th ECO summit took place in 2023 in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is a political and economic intergovernmental institution in Eurasia, founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

Now the ECO includes Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.