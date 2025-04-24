Azerbaijan to launch new generation of satellites into space

24 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Space Agency of Azerbaijan Azercosmos is preparing to launch a new generation of satellite systems, acting chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Dunay Badirkhanov said at the Space Technology Conference in Baku.

“These next-generation satellite systems will feature enhanced capabilities in high-precision Earth observation, next-generation telecommunications services, and regional connectivity. We are also exploring the potential for new international missions, including joint initiatives with our partners in Türkiye and other countries,” Dunay Badirkhanov said.

He underscored that substantial advancements in the aerospace domain cannot be realized in an isolation, Trend reported.