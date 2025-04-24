Azerbaijan reveals another provocation by Armenia

24 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The claim made by the Armenian Ministry of Defense alleging that Azerbaijani Army units opened fire yesterday evening toward the Khaznevar settlement is yet another instance of disinformation and does not correspond to reality, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence said.

"We reiterate that the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces never open fire in the direction of civilian populations or infrastructure," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Yerevan is using such targeted disinformation campaigns to conceal its own provocations and to create a distorted perception within the international community.