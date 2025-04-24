Georgia establishing cooperation with Trump administration

24 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The current Georgian government and the new U.S. administration are fully aligned on key issues, Georgia’s First Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili said.

During his visit to the U.S., the First Vice PM held his first official meeting at the U.S. State Department, where he discussed the prospective agenda for political and economic cooperation with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Huck.

"We discussed political perspectives and emphasized that Georgia's government and the new U.S. administration are fully aligned on major issues. This alignment in vision and ideology will help us structure a promising cooperation agenda,” Levan Davitashvili said.

He also noted that very productive meetings took place at the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

The meetings were focused on prospects for cooperation, mainly on future plans that we aim to implement jointly with active engagement. A wide range of topics was covered, including trade promotion, new initiatives, Georgia’s macroeconomic framework, financing issues and U.S. involvement in international financial institutions.

Davitashvili also discussed cooperation in terms of sanctions enforcement and reviewed future plans that will be beneficial for both countries.