OSCE Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan

24 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to media reports, OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu will visit Azerbaijan on April 25.

A meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is planned as part of the visit.

Earlier, Feridun Sinirlioğlu visited Armenia and Georgia. In Georgia, the OSCE Secretary General held talks with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

In Armenia, Sinirlioğlu met with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. During the talks, the parties discussed normalization between Baku and Yerevan.