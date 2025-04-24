Araghchi ready to take first step in nuclear deal talks

24 Apr. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi may take the first step to resume talks with Germany, the UK and France on the deal on Iran's nuclear program. The diplomat made this statement himself.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that he advocates for using diplomatic methods to resolve the situation once again.

"After my recent consultations in Moscow and Beijing, I am ready to take the first step and visit Paris, Berlin and London",

Araghchi said.

The diplomat drew special attention to the fact that he expressed his readiness before the start of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington. However, according to him, the E3 has declined the proposal.