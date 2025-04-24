Visit of President of Azerbaijan to China ends

24 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to China has concluded.

A guard of honor was lined up in their honor at the Beijing International Airport. Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Chinese officials.

Let us remind you that during Ilham Aliyev's visit, Azerbaijan and China signed a Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It covers about 20 areas, including space exploration, green energy, intellectual property and digital economy. The parties also signed other Azerbaijani-Chinese documents.



