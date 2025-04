25 Apr. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is no information about Azerbaijanis injured in the earthquake in Istanbul, the official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayhan Hajizada announced.

According to Turkish authorities, a total of 236 people were injured. There is no information that there are Azerbaijani citizens among the injured, the republic's Foreign Ministry noted.

The magnitude of the yesterday's tremors in Türkiye was 6.2 points, after which more than 250 aftershocks occurred.