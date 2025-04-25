Azerbaijan names attracting investment one of its main tasks

25 Apr. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the Legislation and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov called attracting foreign investment one of the main tasks.

A representative of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration spoke at the conference "Constitution and Sovereignty - Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan".

Karimov noted that the economy of Azerbaijan is multi-sectoral. He added that such sectors as transport, banking and construction are actively developing.

He said that the recent adoption of laws, including those on emissions, public-private partnership and arbitration, has significantly contributed to the promotion of foreign investment.