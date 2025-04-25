Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Secretary General

25 Apr. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu in Baku, according to the press service of the head of state.

It was previously reported that the Secretary General would visit Azerbaijan on April 25. He is also scheduled to hold talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Earlier, Sinirlioğlu visited Armenia and Georgia. In Yerevan, he met with the country's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

During his visit to Tbilisi, the Secretary General had a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili.