VTB: Dollar at 100 rubles expected by end of 2025

25 Apr. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate may return to 100 rubles by the end of the year, Dmitry Pyanov, First Deputy President and Chairman of the Management Board of VTB said.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development's forecast, the dollar is expected to reach 98.7 rubles by the end of this year. VTB forecasts similar figures.

"We, like the Ministry of Economic Development, are targeting three-digit (figures), possibly approaching 100 rubles per dollar by the end of 2025",

Dmitry Pyanov said.

Earlier, the Central Bank noted that the current strengthening of the ruble could have a positive impact on the situation with inflation .