Azerbaijan condemns burning of Azerbaijani and Turkish flags in Armenia and France

26 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan expects the Armenian and French authorities to react to the burning of flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference in Baku with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

"We are concerned that revanchist sentiments are still present in Armenian politics, as well as the rapid militarization of the country, which remains a source of threats. Recent events are particularly disturbing - two days ago, hostile slogans against Azerbaijan and Turkey were heard during a mass march in Yerevan. The flags of these countries were burned," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The diplomat stressed that a similar incident took place the next day in France.