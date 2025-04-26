Hague court dismisses Armenia's requests concerning Vardanyan trial

26 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On April 25, the International Court of Justice in The Hague declined a series of requests by Armenia in connection with the treatment of Ruben Vardanyan and other 15 Armenians currently under the trial before the Baku Military Court with respect to crimes committed as a result of aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and during and after the 2020 Patriotic War, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

"Having considered Azerbaijan's response and accompanying evidence in the case concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), the Court decided not to request further information, or to commission an independent enquiry or expert report, into the detainees’ circumstances," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, it is well-known that Armenians currently under trial are treated in accordance with all applicable Azerbaijani and international legal standards, and have received multiple visits from the ICRC and Azerbaijan's Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Court's decision follows recent opinion by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which confirmed that Ruben Vardanyan is being detained on the basis of criminal charges concerning serious threats to Azerbaijan's national security, public safety and public order.