Number of injured in explosion in Iran exceeds 700

26 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The explosion in the port in Bandar Abbas resulted in injuries to more than 700 people, according to Iranian medical services.

"More than 700 people were injured",

the Tasnim reported said.

According to previous information, the number of injured was 516.

In addition to this, there are casualties as a result of the explosion. The death toll from the emergency situation has risen to five.

Iranian media initially reported that the explosion had been caused by a fire in a fuel tank. Later, there were reports suggesting that the emergency occurred at a terminal or warehouse for hazardous materials, but this information was later refuted.

The force of the explosion was so great that it was heard on Qeshm Island, which is located 20 kilometers from Bandar Abbas. In addition, the blast wave shattered windows in houses located within a radius of several kilometers from the scene.