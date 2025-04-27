Iran, US outline main disagreements during negotiations

27 Apr. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Saturday, the third round of negotiations between Iran and the US took place, during which it became clear that the parties do not have a common position on several issues. The main disagreement is uranium enrichment.

Iran and the US have serious disagreements in the negotiations on the nuclear deal: the parties do not have a common position on whether Tehran can continue to enrich uranium, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

Yesterday, Iran and the US held a third round of negotiations in the capital of Oman, Muscat. According to the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hamid Baghaei, the meeting took place in a “serious atmosphere.”

The WSJ notes that Iran insists that it uses nuclear technology exclusively for peaceful purposes. In this regard, the country defends the right to independently enrich uranium, which in the future can be used both for energy production and for the hypothetical creation of nuclear weapons.