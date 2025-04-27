When new law on foreign agents in Georgia comes into force

27 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Georgia reported when the new law on foreign agents, an analogue of the US FARA, will come into force. The date was set for May 31.

The new bill "On the registration of foreign agents" will come into force on May 31, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Georgia reports.

An information meeting will be held 10 days prior, on May 21, to inform the public about issues related to the law.

The Georgian parliament adopted the law on foreign agents in the third and final reading on April 1, 2025. The law is analogue to US FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act).