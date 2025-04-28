Putin-Trump potential meeting dates announced by Russian Foreign Ministry

28 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that it is up to the Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States to decide where and when they can potentially meet.

"Look, the presidents are masters of their own destiny and of their own schedule. I heard President Trump say that he is planning to be somewhere mid-May, and that after that he would be suggesting some dates. I cannot add anything else," Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow always is willing to meet with those who are ready for dialogue.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin for three hours in Moscow on Friday.