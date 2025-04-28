Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Iran over port explosion

28 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian over a major explosion at an Iranian port.

"Dear Mr. President, we are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives and numerous injuries caused by the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the city of Bandar Abbas," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader wished all those injured a speedy recovery.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Iran over this tragedy. I wish a swift recovery to the injured. May Allah rest their souls in peace!" Ilham Aliyev said.

On April 26, a powerful explosion occurred in the port of Shahid Rajaee, located in the city of Bandar Abbas.