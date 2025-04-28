28 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has never requested that Russia revise its relations with Iran for the sake of making its ties with America better, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS.

"There was never any request like this," Lavrov said when asked there Russia would be willing to sever relations of strategic partnership with Iran at the United States’ request if this would help improve relations with Washington.

Touching upon the negotiating process between the United States and Iran on the latter’s nuclear program, the top Russian diplomat noted that Russia welcomes this dialogue.

"We would be certainly ready to help if both parties believe this is going to be useful. And they know that we are ready," Lavrov said.

According to him, Moscow is not going to meddle into the U.S.-Iranian talks.