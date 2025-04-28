Ilham Aliyev holds talks with Masoud Pezeshkian in Baku

28 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian are holding a meeting in Baku tioday.

The Iranian President arrived in Azerbaijan earlier today for an official visit. An official welcome ceremony was held for Pezeshkian after he was welcomed at the airport.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Iranian President in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Masoud Pezeshkian.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Iranian President. The national anthems of the two countries were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of the two head of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photographs. Later, a meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian in a limited format has kicked off.