Kobakhidze: Georgia to be prepared to join EU

28 Apr. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

European integration remains the main foreign policy priority, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"European integration remains the main foreign policy priority. We think that by 2030 it will be quite realistic to think about this, namely, by 2030 we will be more prepared than all candidate countries to join the EU. In all respects," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to him, this applies to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as the economy and general readiness for EU membership.

In addition, the PM noted that the Georgian leadership is very optimistic about the country's future.

"Despite the fact that the candidate status was conceived as a tool of blackmail against Georgia, we withstood the blackmail and received the candidate status," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

In the end of 2024, the Georgian authorities announced the country will postpone European Union accession negotiations until 2028.