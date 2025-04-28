Baku and Tehran sign number of cooperation programs and memorandums

28 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, April 28, Azerbaijan and Iran signed two programs and three memorandums of cooperation. The documents were signed in Baku at a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshikan.

The presidents signed the following documents:

The Program of Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2025-2027;

Memorandum of Understanding on Comprehensive Cooperation in the Field of Transport for 2025-2026;

Memorandum of Understanding on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers;

Program of Cultural Exchange for 2025-2028;

Memorandum of Understanding on Media Cooperation.

During today's talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that the Islamic Republic aims to build strategic relations with Azerbaijan in all areas.

In turn, Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the fact that the meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to traditional support for each other in international organizations. He added that he had discussed with the Iranian president the prospects for further cooperation.