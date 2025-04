28 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Rio de Janeiro.

It is noted that the Foreign Ministers of Russia and China warmly greeted each other and shook hands.

It should be added that Lavrov is on a visit to Brazil, where the BRICS Foreign Ministers summit is taking place.

The Russian minister arrived in Rio de Janeiro at night. After his arrival, Lavrov met with the Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.