Joint Air Defense System of CIS to be trained to shoot down drones

28 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 60th anniversary meeting of the Coordination Committee on Air Defense of the CIS Defense Ministers Council was held in Almaty today, the press service of Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry reported.

The main topic discussed was the improvement of the Joint Air Defense System of the Commonwealth countries, driven by the challenges of modern armed conflicts, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

"The use of unmanned aerial systems has become an integral part of modern warfare, so we must be one step ahead. This requires constant updating of detection and electronic warfare systems, as well as coordination of efforts by our states",

Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Dauren Kosanov said.

Details of the upcoming modernization of the Joint Air Defense System of the CIS countries have not been disclosed. It is only known that it will be based on existing combat experience in countering UAVs.

During the meeting, participants also discussed the concept and progress of the joint exercises "Combat Commonwealth-2025", which will be scheduled to take place betwen August and September of this year at Kazakhstan's Saryshagan training ground.