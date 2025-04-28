Pashinyan: Armenia has no intention to break with Russia

28 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian side does not seek to sever relations with Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

He made this statement at a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Kristen Michal, which was held in Tallinn.

The Armenian Prime Minister emphasized that the relations between Moscow and Yerevan are based on the mutual interests of both parties. He stressed that statements that do not reflect reality are often heard in Armenia.

"We have no intention of aggravating, breaking or spoiling relations with Russia",

Pashinyan said.

According to the Prime Minister, Armenia strives to maintain good relations with all international partners.

Let us recall that earlier, Pashinyan condemned the desecration of the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye committed at a rally dedicated to the events of 1915 in Yerevan. According to his press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the Prime Minister of Armenia called these actions irresponsible and unacceptable provocations.