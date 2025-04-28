Death toll from port explosion exceeds 60 in Iran

28 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll in Iran from the explosion that struck the port of Bandar Abbas last weekend has increased, the governor of Hormozgan Province, where the tragedy occurred, reported.

According to Mohammad Ashouri, at least 65 people were killed in the emergency, and more than 1,200 others were injured.

The explosion in the port of Shahid Rajaee occurred on Saturday. According to Iran's Ministry of Internal Affairs, it was caused by negligence.

According to the authorities, the explosion occurred in a warehouse with chemicals. Local media reports that the incident was triggered by the ignition of a fuel tank. In response to the tragedy, the country's leadership has declared a national day of mourning.