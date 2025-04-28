Ilham Aliyev: Araz Corridor project attracts great attention

28 Apr. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Araz Corridor project is attracting significant interest both in the region and around the world, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated during the Azerbaijani-Iranian Business Forum currently taking place in Baku.

The event is also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on an official visit to Baku today.

Ilham Aliyev noted that the Araz Corridor project has become the subject of various assumptions and rumors, although, he emphasized, there is no reason for this, because it is only a new transport project.

The Azerbaijani leader explained that this project connects Azerbaijan, or more precisely its main part, with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passing through Iran. Ilham Aliyev added that the Araz corridor project would provide large-scale transit opportunities.