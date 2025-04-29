Bandar Abbas explosion caused by negligence - Iran's Interior Ministry

29 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negligence was the cause of the explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said.

According to him, the blast was caused by “shortcomings, including noncompliance with safety precautions and negligence.”

"There was negligence," Eskandar Momeni said.

Momeni noted that "necessary precautions" were not taken at the port. He explained that a special commission has been established to investigate the incident, and the proceedings are ongoing.

"Some persons" suspected of involvement in the incident "have already been summoned to the court," he said.

On Saturday, a powerful explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee port, located in the city of Bandar Abbas. According to the latest data, ore than 1,400 people were injured.