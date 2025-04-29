Masoud Pezeshkian: Azerbaijan and Iran may become center connecting four cardinal directions

29 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Azerbaijan may turn into a crossroads connecting the East and the West, the North and the South, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during an Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum in Baku.

"Iran and Azerbaijan may become a crossroads connecting the East and the West, the North and the South. We have such a geographical position that we can create this communication link," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian head of state noted that such work naturally requires highways, railways and ports.

He also noted that Azerbaijani and Iranian universities can be in contact with each other and share their experiences in the fields of science, culture, and technology.

"Our entrepreneurs and artisans can exchange the products they produce, their skills, and goods needed by the region. The market existing in our region can meet the needs of the entire world," Pezeshkian said.

According to the Iranian president, in the first place, this market is for Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as for Pakistan and Afghanistan.