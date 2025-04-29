Pezeschkian describes Baku visit as prelude to strengthening trust with Azerbaijan

29 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following his recent visit to Baku.

"Yesterday in Baku, my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev and I reached agreements and signed several documents," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that this visit marked the beginning of new opportunities for comprehensive cooperation in science, the economy, culture, and security, and for building greater trust between our countries.

Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for his warm hospitality.