Azerbaijan to work with Russia and China on creation of Lunar Station

29 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thirteen countries, including BRICS members, have joined Russia and China to create the International Research Lunar Station, State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Dmitry Bakanov said at a meeting of BRICS space agency heads..

"Our joint initiative with China on the creation of the International Research Lunar Station is developing fast. Thirteen countries (Belarus, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, South Africa, Egypt, Thailand, Serbia, Nicaragua, Senegal, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Bolivia) have already joined it, including our partners from BRICS (Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa)," Dmitry Bakanov said.

According to him, Russia has unique scientific expertise in the study of Venus with domestic landing technology that remains unmatched globally, as well as in the study of the Moon and Mars, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

Russia’s technological achievements in the area of outer space exploration may become a basis for BRICS international programs, Bakanov stressed.

He noted that China, India and the UAE have all sent spacecraft to Mars, adding that those countries also have experience in lunar exploration.

The Roscosmos chief expressed hope that the number of such programs will rise, adding to scientific advancements through joint projects, while becoming more efficient economically as well.