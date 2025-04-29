68 Azerbaijani citizens move to village of Ballıca today

29 Apr. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The village of Ballıca today welcomes new residents. 15 Azerbaijani families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have arrived in the revived village.

The Great Return program is ongoing in Azerbaijan. Within the framework of this program, residents can return to liberated and restored lands.

Today, a group of former IDPs arrived in the village of Ballıca in the Khojaly district. These families had previously lived in hostels, sanatoriums and other administrative buildings across Azerbaijan. On April 29, a total of 15 families – 68 people – returned to Ballıca.