Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis: Azerbaijan is proud of its contribution to Victory over fascism

29 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international forum "Great Heritage - Common Future", dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, is being held in Volgograd today.

A plenary session has already been held within the framework of the forum, with participation of parliamentarians from the CIS countries, Latin America, Asia and Europe, as well as public figures.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event in Volgograd by Deputy Speaker of the Republican Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ziyafat Askerov. The deputy made a speech at the forum.

The politician emphasized that each of the republics contributed to achieving Victory. Askerov stressed that Azerbaijan is rightfully proud of its contribution to the defeat of fascism.

The Azerbaijani MP also added that the peoples who defeated fascism not only defended freedom and independence, but also carried out a liberation mission.

He stated that this was the most heroic period for the peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan. He also noted that Victory Day is an important holiday for all the peoples of the former USSR.

Askerov expressed gratitude for the invitation to take part in the forum. The Deputy Speaker concluded that honoring the memory of veterans and all those who went through the Great Patriotic War is a duty.

"This is our common Victory, common heritage, evidence of the heroism shown by our fathers and grandfathers in the name of freedom, independence and a bright future",

Ziyafet Askerov said.