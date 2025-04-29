OSCE appreciates Sinirlioğlu's visit to South Caucasus

29 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The commitment of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus was underscored by the visit of Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, the OSCE stated.

In both Baku and Yerevan, the OSCE Secretary General welcomed the countries' efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and expressed hope for the early signing of a peace treaty between them.

During his trip to Azerbaijan, Sinirlioğlu also visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port, where the main topic of discussion was the potential for expanding cooperation in the field of transport and communications.

"Being a key hub along the Middle Corridor, which connects Europe and Asia via multimodal transportation, the Port of Baku is one of the beneficiaries of the OSCE's project on "Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region"",

OSCE said.

Let us remind you that the OSCE Secretary General's visit to the South Caucasus took place last week.